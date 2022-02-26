Join us for a virtual event featuring dementia care expert, Teepa Snow. This event will help care partners better understand why their loved ones say or do things that are unexpected and challenging. Learn more about the many changes that occur in the brain during the progression of the disease and how your reactions and responses affect your loved one.
Tuesday, March 1 5:00 p.m. on Zoom. To receive the event link, RSVP to Chris at (319) 826-1094 or cruzicka@countryhouse.net.
Teepa Snow is an occupational therapist with forty years of clinical practice experience. She’s one of the world’s leading educators on dementia and the care that accompanies it. In 2005, she founded Positive Approach to Care (PAC), a company that provides dementia care training, services and products around the world. Teepa’s life mission is to shed a positive light on dementia. Some of her techniques are used by caregivers at Agemark Communities. For more information on Teepa and PAC, visit teepasnow.com