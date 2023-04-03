VINTON -- On a night of destruction throughout Eastern Iowa, Benton County got off fairly lucky overall. But another batch is on the way today (SEE PAGE 2).
According to Benton County Emergency Management Director Scott Hansen, there was a narrow path of damage that stretched from roughly the Garrison area to the Benton-Buchanan County line.
"Compared to a lot of areas around us," Hansen said, "we got off pretty lucky."
A barn on J&S Farms, owned by Jeanne Johnson, was destroyed, scattering debris over five miles away. A cattle building on the Wayne Siala farm was also heavily damaged, and Dick and Terrie Johnson suffered damage to a storage building. And according to reports, the house belonging to Kevin and Julie Haefner on Benton-Buchanan Road was heavily damaged as well.
"This tornado was like a lot of them Friday," Hansen said. "It was pretty narrow, but held together for quite a ways. Most of these weren't more than 50 yards wide, and few of them actually touched the ground."
The outbreak of storms, which started around 4:30 p.m. and had passed by 6:00 p.m., had many tornado warnings issued, more than Hansen said he has seen at one time in a while.
"That was unusual," he said. "I hadn't seen anything like that in a long time."
Hansen said that officially, the National Weather Service hadn't called the Benton County storm a tornado, but added that they've been pretty busy.
"It might be tomorrow before they get to us," he said. "But they have a lot of other damage to look at."