It’s good to be home.
Center Point-Urbana shrugged off a rough loss to Benton to put away Union 38-13 at home on Friday behind a career night from senior running back Cole Werner.
“We’ve had a competitive rivalry with Union for 12 years now,” CPU coach Dan Burke said. “They are always tough. They aren’t going to roll over no matter what, and we saw that tonight. Hats off to them for playing us for four quarters.”
CPU senior Jacob Estevez opened scoring with a short carry into the endzone halfway through the first quarter. The Stormin’ Pointers found success in the run game as senior Cole Werner pushed his way inside for a score. The Knights tried to respond and got down to the CPU 21 courtesy of two penalties. Failing to convert on fourth down, Union gave up the ball. Sophomore Andrew Sadler picked off a CPU pass to almost immediately get the ball back. The Knights get to the CPU 3 and let the clock run down to get the final play of the half. CPU dug in deep to keep Union from ending the quarter on a high note.
“Tonight again came down to finishing drives,” Union coach Jared Pospisil said. “I believe there's some great things both offensively and defensively. It comes down to consistency.”
Wener opened the third quarter with his second touchdown run of the night, putting the Stormin’ Pointers up 20-0. Union sophomore Hunter Anderson broke through for the Knights for a short touchdown run. Their response was short lived as junior Jarret Koppedryer found senior Brandon Miller for a 30 yard touchdown pass. 26-7. Union’s biggest play of the night came from its special teams as sophomore Briar Mast returned kickoff for an 85 yard touchdown.
“I tip my hat to Coach Carlson and the special teams,” Pospisil said. “They looked outstanding tonight and kept us in this game.”
Yet a 26-13 score was as close as Union would get. Werner capped off the next two CPU drives with touchdowns as the Stormin’ Pointers pulled away in the final quarter. Werner finished the night with four touchdowns and 191 yards on 29 carries. Miller put up 98 yards on four receptions and Koppedryer 137 yards on 5 of 11 completion. Senior Kyle Kress finished with 8.5 tackles to lead the defense.
“Special night for Cole,” Burke said. “Gotta give our offensive line a lot of credit for his night. We kinda lost our heads a little bit and penalties helped Union put a touchdown on the board. I do like how our offense didn’t panic when Union scored on that kickoff return. We stuck to what we do best.”
Senior Tyler Wilson had 50 yards rushing on 10 carries, Sadler 37 yards on 13 carries. In addition to his kickoff return for a touchdown, Mast had 7.5 tackles.
CPU (2-1) will complete its non-district schedule with Mount Vernon coming to Center Point on Friday. Union (0-3) will open district with Dubuque Wahlert at home.