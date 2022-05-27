CENTER POINT -- It were there was any doubt before Tuesday night, there was none after. With over 200 residents in the stands in the Center Point-Urbana High School gymnasium, 53 people got up to speak their minds to the CPU school board and they made their message loud and clear:
They want the fifth section of 2nd-grade restored and they want Ann Wooldridge to stay on as the principal at CPU Primary school.
Back in March, Wooldridge was informed by Superintendent Matt Berninghaus that he was considering cutting back from five sections of 2nd-grade to four. This would raise the class sizes from 16 to 20 in those sections. At that time, Woolridge presented data that showed that next year's second-graders had been the most hurt by the 2020 shutdown of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in reading. She also pointed the importance of the smaller class sizes, especially in light of Berninghaus's decision two years earlier to cut two paraeducator positions.
On May 3, Wooldridge was informed that the board had voted to cut the fifth position after all, at which point she resigned her position as principal.
But no sooner had that happened the "I Stand With Ann" movement started in the community. Over 500 signatures went on to a series of petitions which were presented to the board on May 17 prior a special closed meeting. The board then called Monday's public hearing at the CPU gym.
For nearly two hours, community members, parents, current and former students and current and former staff members spoke to the board -- two minutes at a time. The recurring theme throughout the meeting was the importance of keeping the fifth-section, but it was also to praise Wooldridge.
Wooldridge herself spoke last, urging the board to undo what they had done, asking them to put the students first and thanking them for the opportunity for the community to present their views.
When she finished, the crowd gave Wooldridge a standing ovation.