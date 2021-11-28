Rivalry Saturday was the perfect stage for 3A seventh-ranked Center Point-Urbana and 4A 13th-ranked Benton, two programs very familiar with each other in the WaMaC West.
“They know our personnel, we know theirs,” CPU coach Philip Klett said. “We know Benton is a perimeter-oriented team and taking them inside would be our advantage. We weren’t great on the perimeter last year against them. That was a big push for this season.”
CPU’s strategy proved invaluable as they walked off the court with a 59-36 win over Benton, holding the Bobcats to 28.3 percent shooting and six of 21 from three.
“CPU is a very talented and well coached team,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They are very athletic and do a great job defensively, applying constant pressure throughout the game. Offensively they really are very balanced and do a great job sharing the basketball. Honestly, our game plan didn’t put our girls in a good position to be successful.”
An early Benton lead did not hold steady as the Stormin’ Pointers focused their defensive attention on the scoring duo of junior Jenna Twedt and sophomore McKenna Kramer. A 10-0 run by CPU to end the first quarter put them up 23-12, their momentum tapering off in the second quarter and yet still going into halftime up 34-20. A 16-3 CPU run in the third quarter would spell trouble for the Bobcats.
“I thought they did a great job guarding us on the perimeter and making everything difficult for us offensively,” Zittergruen said. “They were definitely more aggressive than us on both ends of the court and we have to do a better job of getting to the point where we can play composed.”
Benton pushed out one final run in the fourth quarter, executing better offensively and “showing a little more toughness” according to Zittergruen. Twedt led the Bobcats with 12 points, four boards and two assists. Kramer had eight points and a steal. Sophomore Emma Townsley finished with seven points and four rebounds.
“It is very early in the season and we have to continue to work to improve each day,” Zittergruen said. “The WaMaC is going to be a dog fight every night, so we have to do a better job coaching and preparing for that fight. We are excited to continue to work to improve.”
The WaMaC conference, heavily represented at Rivalry Saturday, will indeed be a force to be reckoned with. But in CPU junior Tayler Reaves’s eyes, that type of competition will only prepare the Stormin’ Pointers as they look to return to the State tournament after falling short in 2021.
“I played at State my freshman year and this experience (at Rivalry Saturday) reminds me of it: the loudness and needing to rely on your teammates in this type of crazy environment,” Reaves said. “Knowing I have someone on the bench who can come in and hit shots is huge. I love this team as we are. I know we all had a lot of fun here today.”
Reaves led the Stormin’ Pointers with 15 points (four three-pointers) and two assists. Senior Ryley Goebel stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five boards, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Junior Nicole Rick had nine points and eight rebounds. Junior Laine Hadsall had five assists to one turnover.
“We’ve looked to balance our scoring out more this season,” Klett said. “We’ve seen that so far against Solon and Benton. It can’t be Ryley all the time. Seeing girls like Tayler make shots tonight bodes well for us. We know she’s worked hard this offseason. She’s been a leader for us early and hopefully that continues.”
Benton (1-1) will host Beckman Catholic on Tuesday and CPU (2-0) will host West Delaware on Tuesday.