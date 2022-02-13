Center Point-Urbana’s Collin Hoskins had the State Wrestling Tournament in his sights his whole high school career. He came up short of qualifying as a freshman and suffered a concussion last season in practice before Districts.
Fast forward to 2022 and the senior did not waste his final chance to compete in Des Moines, qualifying with a second place finish at 170 lbs at Districts on Saturday.
“It’s pretty satisfying,” Hoskins said. “It’s good to come back better than last year and get the chance you should have had last season. I’m still way excited over it.”
The road to State was not an easy one for Hoskins. He lost his first match at Sectionals to eventual District champion Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg. Hoskins won his second match 7-5 over Tipton’s Skyler Schmidt and needed Ortner to win the first place match to force a wrestleback with West Delaware’s Kyle Cole, ranked sixth in 2A at 170 lbs at the time. Down 7-5 in the match, Hoskins scored the last four points and finished second to advance to Districts.
“That was probably one of the highlights of my career,” Hoskins said. “I remember all the energy I had in that match. I’ll look back on it for years.”
Yet Hoskins had even more achievements a week later at Districts in Maquoketa. His first round pin of Central DeWitt’s Cael Grell in 30 seconds marked Hoskins’s 100th career win. He faced Ortner once more and fell 10-1, but with no wrestleback, Hoskins was runner-up and had finally punched his ticket to State.
“I knew that I was at 99 doing into Districts,” Hoskins said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was four. It’s a special moment for me. Ryan (Barth) and I are the only seniors that have stuck it out over the years. It’s pretty cool to show our team how it’s done.”
Coach Matt Grennan felt last year’s unfortunate end to the season was motivation for Hoskins during his senior year. Hoskins went 31-8 over the season, proving to be CPU’s most consistent wrestler and leader.
“Collin’s a great kid and good leader for our program,” Grennan said. “With having a younger group this year, we needed him to show them the right path through hard work and dedication. Class president. Involved in a lot of activities. Collin has been great.”
Hoskins now has his sights set on his next goal: earning a podium spot at 170 lbs. His challenge begins on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.
“I know my limits and first place is probably out of reach,” Hoskins said. “It’s been the goal of my year to get there. Now that I’ve reached my goal, it’s time to see how far I can climb.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the State Wrestling Tournament in Friday’s Cedar Valley Times and Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.