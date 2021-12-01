A first quarter lead for West Delaware did little to hold back a determined Center Point-Urbana girls basketball squad as they swiftly came back for a 56-32 win over the Hawks on Tuesday to move to 3-0 on the season.
“You can tell the older girls put in some work this season for West Delaware,” coach Philip Klett said. “This is a group that’s only going to get better and better by February. They have a great group of hard-working kids.”
Down 12-10 after one quarter, CPU’s pressure wore down on the visiting Hawks and contributed heavily to a 19-7 run in the second quarter to go up 29-19 at halftime.
“We’ve done a nice job of using our defense to set up our offense through these first three games,” Klett said. “Aggressiveness plus discipline. We still have things to work on, but we’ve seen good steps.”
Despite being held to 10 points in the third quarter, the Stormin’ Pointers defense did not let up and held the Hawks to six points in the quarter with their possessions limited by turnovers. A 17-7 edge in the fourth quarter was more than enough for CPU to pull away and close out the win. The Stormin’ Pointers had 20 steals while only turning the ball over themselves seven times.
“We’re still trying to figure out rotations,” Klett said. “The good news is we have a lot of girls who can play minutes. It’s about finding that right fit for them.”
Senior Ryley Goebel had 25 points, five rebounds, six steals and two steals. Junior Ryanne Hansen poured in 10 points and three assists, senior Kora Katcher eight points and a team-high eight steals.
“All these teams will key in on Ryley, but we had great balance from everyone else,” Klett said. “Not everyone is going to come out and score double digits each night out, but everyone made some good basketball plays tonight. We have to accept roles and strive for team success.”
CPU (3-0) will travel to Mount Vernon (0-3) on Friday and Marion on Tuesday.