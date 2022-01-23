Center Point-Urbana hosted duals on Saturday, welcoming Decorah, Oelwein, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware for one their final tune-ups before the WaMaC tournament.
The Stormin’ Pointers went 2-2 on their home mats, defeating Decorah and Oelwein. CPU got four pins against Decorah in a 39-34 win, receiving one forfeit over the Vikings. Cael Steinkamp had the final CPU win of the dual, pinning his opponent in 4:36. The Stormin’ Pointers had another five pins in their 67-12 win over Oelwein. Five forfeits helped CPU, but they still came out with seven wins compared to the Huskies’ lone pin.
CPU faced its struggles in a 70-9 loss to 2A top-ranked West Delaware. Ryan Barth scored points for CPU off a sudden victory. Collin Hoskins went 4-0 on the day with a pin in the first period.
But the morning started off with a loss for CPU as VS exacted revenge on the Stormin’ Pointers 37-30, evening an earlier loss in Center Point. The Vikings had five pins, including falls by Caleb Rouse in 14 seconds at 220 lbs and Aldin Swanson at 113 lbs in 16 seconds. CPU accepted four forfeits and Hoskins pinned Taylor Anderson early in the third period.
The Vikings also went 2-2 on the day, getting their second win with a 48-27 performance over Decorah. 42 of the 48 points came by pins, with Carter Lamont pinning his opponent in 59 seconds.
Forfeits did not fall in the Vikings’ favor during a close 39-36 loss to Oelwein, but 15 straight points to the Huskies as 170 lbs through 195 lbs did not help VS either. Cooper Sanders had the fastest pin in 1:18.
The day ended for VS with a 54-21 loss to West Delaware, but not without a strong start for the Vikings. The Sanders brothers and Brady Ortner put up 15 points to open the dual before the Hawks matched with 16. Rouse gave VS the lead back with a pin in 1:45, but West Delaware had the remaining 39 points. A point was deducted from the Hawks for unsportsmanlike conduct.
CPU will host Maquoketa for Senior Night on Thursday. The Vikings will travel to Iowa City Regina on Thursday.