The second cross country meet of the season came Tuesday at Oelwein for Center Point-Urbana, Union and Vinton-Shellsburg, with each school producing top 15 individual finishes.
Four area girls were in the top 15, led by Union junior Lauren Youngblut fifth with a time of 21:09 and followed by sophomore Amilia Condon in 11th with a time of 21:25. CPU freshman Lily Miller led a strong Stormin’ Pointers pack in 12th with a time of 21:40, junior Emma Wilkerson 13th with a time of 21:41, sophomore Sydney McCormick in 16th with a time of 21:44 and freshman Deni Katcher 18th with a time of 21:46. The Stormin’ Pointers would finish third as a team, the Knights fourth out of 14 complete teams. VS sophomore Olivia Primrose led the Vikettes in 42nd with a time of 23:40, followed by sophomore Ellie Weets in 75th with a time of 71st. The Vikettes finished 13th as a team.
VS senior Elijah Blix was the first area boy to finish, coming in third overall with a time of 17:33. CPU freshman Cayle Estling followed in ninth with a time of 17:56, VS junior Eli Page 12th with a time of 18:03, VS freshman Alex Torres 13th with a time of 18:04, CPU junior Brody Behrens 16th with a time of 18:09 and CPU sophomore Carter Easton 19th with a time of 18:22. The Stormin’ Pointers were third in the team race. Two points separated fourth through sixth place, with the Vikings finishing fifth overall. Union freshman Cameron Mullen led the Knights in 56th with a time of 20:01, followed by sophomore Kengo Uchiyama-Hansen in 68th with a time of 20:34 as Union finished 15th in the team race.
VS will next run at Grinnell, CPU at Wartburg both on Tuesday. Union will host a home meet on Thursday with VS competing.