Brandon Thomas Nie, 35, of Cedar Rapids, is facing a felony eluding charge in Benton County District Court after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Oct. 10 that ended with a foot race in a corn field.
His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20
According to the criminal complaint, a Benton County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 10 to find a white Ford pickup traveling northbound on Interstate 380 with two people inside fighting.
Nie pulled over the pickup at the deputy's direction, but then drove off as the deputy approaching on foot, the complaint says.
The deputy pursued and the pickup exceeded 100 mph and caused other vehicles to swerve out of the way. Nie exited the Interstate at Poyner, ran stop signs and drove into a cornfield off Oxley Road before getting back on the interstate where he cut through the median and headed south, the complaint says.
After exiting the interstate again, Nie turned into another cornfield to the west of I-380. The Iowa State Patrol and Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office had joined the chase by this point.
Nie attempted to get back on to a road, but a State Trooper used "intentional vehicle contact, which caused the truck to come to a stop partially in the ditch," the complaint says.
Nie tried to flee on foot and resisted arrest when captured, the deputy reports.
A 53-year-old woman had been a passenger in the pickup. A valid no contact order between the two was in place.
Nie smelled of alcohol, a small open bottle of "99" was on the passenger floorboard of the pickup, and a breathalyzer test showed .16% blood alcohol content, the complaint says.
Nie was incarcerated at the Black Hawk County Jail.