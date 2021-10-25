The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition has helped more than 50 families and farms recover from last year’s Derecho damage. As recovery efforts come to a close, the Coalition will continue to take applications until November 30, 2021.
Anyone needing financial assistance recovering from the disaster may contact the Coalition at 319-241-5121 to request an application. The Coalition asks the public’s help in letting friends and neighbors who need assistance know funding is available.
Funds are available to help any families or farm businesses who still may have expenses incurred from the derecho that are not covered by other sources, such as FEMA or insurance. There are no income guidelines for the Coalition, but need must be demonstrated.