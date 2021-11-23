On Nov. 3, 22 Greenhand members from the Vinton Shellsburg FFA chapter participated at the District Greenhand Fireup at Wapsie Valley High School. This day was dedicated to encourage members to become involved in FFA and to get them “Fired-Up” about the amazing opportunities this organization provides. The sessions that the past and current State and District Officers organized included True Blue Communication, This or That, We Are FFA, Keep it Real, and dodgeball. Josh Wiley, a member from our chapter is a North East District Officer and he helped with the session, True Blue Communications. The members had a really fun time meeting other people in the Northeast District as well as growing their knowledge in FFA. Austin Noe, a Greenhand who went to District Greenhand Fireup said, “It is a very fun trip where you get to meet new people and learn things about what other schools do for FFA.”
Tags
Kerrie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
25°
Clear
- Humidity: 66%
- Cloud Coverage:9%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:34 AM
- Sunset: 04:40:13 PM
Today
Mainly sunny. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.