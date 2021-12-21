March 23, 1954 — Dec. 15, 2021
VINTON — Dixie Lynn (Eastwood) Davis, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Honoring Dixie’s wishes, there will be no formal services.
Dixie was born to James and Lois (Wilson) Eastwood, Sr. on March 23, 1954.
Dixie met Wayne Lee Davis and they were married March 23, 1973. The couple made their home in the Cedar Rapids/Vinton area for years. Dixie spent her life raising her children, then going back to college to become a nurse. In retirement, the couple were able to snowbird for a few winters, camp and travel the US. Due to health issues, the couple recently relocated back to the Vinton area so they would be closer to family.
Dixie is survived by her son, Tracy (Maria) of Vinton, daughter, Melissa (Josh) of Cedar Rapids, Cyndy of CA, Bryan of IA and Jacinda of MO and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dixie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Wayne and her parents.
The family would like to thank all of Dixie’s doctors and nurses that cared for her as well as everyone at Mercy Hospice.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Dixie and her family. Condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.