TIMESNEWS – “There have been no removal orders given to anyone in Keystone about their dogs.”
Those were the words of Benton County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Lindaman Wednesday when asked about the recent events involving an attack by a pit bull dog on a two-year old girl back on June 18. That attack – and the circumstances that followed -- precipitated a move by the City of Keystone to fully enforce the City Ordinance concerning vicious dogs, primarily pit bulls.
“Benton County has an ordinance against vicious dogs, specifically pit bulls,” Lindaman said. “But the county ordinance is only in effect in rural areas.
"However, pretty much every town in the county has a city ordinance – at least I don’t know of any that don’t – that pretty much matches the county’s.”
Benton County’s Ordinance 37 on vicious animals lists 13 different categories of animals that are considered “dangerous” including – among others -- lions, tigers and bears, badgers, raccoons, monkeys, bats, scorpions and:
“Any dog which has the appearances and characteristics of being of the breed of Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other breed commonly known as pit bulls, pit bull dogs or pit bull terriers, or a combination of any of these breeds.”
According to the BCSD, the incident on June 18 occurred as the two-year old girl was playing in her own yard. A Staffordshire Terrier that was left running loose attacked her, causing significant injuries to her head. The dog was captured and taken to a Belle Plaine veterinarians’ office.
“No one ever claimed the dog,” Lindaman said. “At that point the city – which has an ordinance on the books similar the county’s – decided to enforce it.”
At that point the City of Keystone – which contracts with Benton County for law enforcement coverage – had the BCSD inform owners who were known to own the types of dogs in question that they were in violation of the ordinance.
“No one was told they had just 10 days to get rid of their dogs,” Lindeman said. “There were no removal orders issued then and so far, none since. All that was said was that the owners might want to consider making other arrangements for their animals.”
Since the incident and the city’s actions, there has been a great deal of area support to do away with what is considered “single-breed” laws about vicious dogs. But out of the many reports the BCSO gets on a regular basis for dog bites/attacks and figuring how many hundreds of breeds of dogs there are, Lindaman said that pit bull complaints are the most common.
“I think it’s right around 20 percent,” he said, “which is easily the most common one.”