Today

Rain likely. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.