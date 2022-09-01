GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – September 1, 2022 – Dollar General is excited to announce a grand opening community celebration at its recently-relocated Belle Plaine location at 405 13th Street on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The event will begin at 8 a.m., include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Belle Plaine local leaders and complimentary $10 gift cards to the first 50 adult customers and DG tote bags with product samples to the first 100 customers.
“Dollar General is excited to open our recently-relocated and upgraded location in Benton County and celebrate the grand opening with the Belle Plaine community,” said Misty Gaylon, Dollar General’s district manager of operations. “As part of our mission of Serving Others, we believe the addition of each new store represents positive economic impact, and we look forward to being a strong business partner and good neighbor as we provide a convenient location to help Benton County residents stretch their budgets.”
The Belle Plaine DG Market provides area residents with an updated layout and new offerings including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.
Individuals interested in joining the DG team may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation – as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
Dollar General has a longstanding history in Benton County with its first store opening in 1997 in Vinton. The Company now serves the community through five total stores in Belle Plaine, Urbana, Newhall, and Atkins. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.