Vinton-Shellsburg junior Justyce Dominick went into Friday’s 100 Freestyle prelims at the State Diving and Swimming Meet in Marshalltown with one goal on her mind: beat the school record of 55.49 while competing against the best swimmers in the entire state.
“I felt good coming into today,” Dominick said. “I’ve been here three times before. It doesn’t feel as overwhelming. Being from a smaller school is cool because you swim against girls from bigger schools. It made me want to do better.”
And that’s exactly what Dominick did. She came in with a time of 55.60 at Districts the past weekend to qualify as the 31st best time. Dominick left Marshalltown with a time of 55.53 and a 29th placing overall.
“We’re looking to maintain times when we get to State,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “The fact she dropped time from Districts is awesome. It’s a great way for her to end the season.”
While the 2021 season is over, Dominick is already looking to 2022 and continuing to chase that school record set by Arabella Shephard in 2019.
“I didn’t have many goals coming into this season, but next season I have this one to look forward to,” Dominick said. “It’s going to help me along. I want to be back here at State again, hopefully with a few more teammates with me competing. But breaking that record is my main goal.”
Hesson hopes to install a new records board at the Braille School pool, where athletes can see them and focus on getting better. She especially hopes that Dominick will take notice and continue to work towards her goal.
“Justyce is very capable of hitting that time,” Hesson said. “But there’s a deadline looming with next season being her last. She’s close and I feel like that will motivate her next season.”