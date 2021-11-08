Swimming is a one-class high school sport in Iowa, meaning there are no small or large school classes to separate competition in the pool.
A total 997 girls swam 100 Yard Freestyle this season with the ultimate goal of being one of the 32 top times qualified for the 2021 State Swimming Meet in Marshalltown on November 12 and 13.
Despite coming from a school two to three times smaller than much of competition, Vinton-Shellsburg junior Justyce Dominick qualified for the State meet at Saturday’s District meet at Hempstead High SChool based off her time in the 100 Free of 55.60, placing her 31st in the state.
“I was thinking I could’ve made it to state because the cut off was 56 seconds last year,” Dominick said. “I was really just hoping that I swam fast enough to make it. I’m super pumped to have been given this opportunity.”
Dominick has qualified for State the last two seasons as a member of a relay, including the 200 Free and 200 Medley in 2020. She will swim on Friday in the 100 Free preliminaries at the Marshalltown YMCA.
“The training is always geared towards Districts and swimming our best then,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “Our goal is always to see a relay or individual off to State. Justyce beat our girls from schools much larger than our student body size at VS. Qualifying for State puts her in the top three percent in the whole state.”
As a team, Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming finished eighth out of nine teams at the meet.
The 200 Medley team of Lauren Moore, Lexi Goodell, Carleigh Wilson and Dominick finished eighth with a time of 2:03 to open Saturday’s competition. Dominick later finished eighth in the 50 Free with a time of 25.66.
The 200 Free squad of Moore, Molly Clark, Goodell and Dominick also finished eighth with a time of 1:56 and the 400 Free team of Moore, Tori Elwick, Clark and Goodell eighth with a time of 4:13 to close out the meet.
Hesson stated all but one event saw times drop on Saturday.
“It was exciting to see our best times of the year and we had a fun day to walk away with,” Hesson said. “I’ve seen a lot of goals achieved this season and times continue to drop from meet to meet. Swimming is only three months out of their year, but I hope the lessons and experiences they took away stick with them for years to come.”
Senior Lexi Goodell, who qualified for State in the 200 Medley alongside Dominick last season, came into her final swim meet hoping to push one the relays to State. While her high school swimming career is over, she saw many of her teammates have personal bests and was content with how she and VSU performed.
“I just wanted to give it my best and make my coach proud,” Goodell said. “We all tried our hardest. After losing last year’s seniors, we came together and did pretty good as a team.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of Dominick’s swim at State in next week’s Vinton Eagle.