July 15, 1930 — Dec, 16, 2021
NEWHALL — Donald A. “Don” DeKlotz, 91, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids.
Private family services will be held with interment at Raetz Cemetery, Atkins, with graveside military rites. A Celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family at 2583 71st Street, Newhall, IA 52315.
Donald A. DeKlotz, the son of Gilbert and Velma (Reisser) DeKlotz was born July 15, 1930, at the farm home in rural Newhall, where he resided until his death. He graduated from Newhall High School in 1948. Don was united in marriage to Bonita “Bonnie” Riley on Sept. 6, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Norway. He met Bonnie at a dance at a ballroom in Fairfax, being introduced by a mutual friend. They were married 62 years.
He was drafted into the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict in 1952. He was a pilot, receiving his flight training in the Navy and then being transferred back to the Marine Corps until his discharge in August of 1956, having attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was proud of his 12 aircraft carrier landings during flight training. He was stationed in Japan as well as various bases in the states. Following his military service, Don was a longtime Newhall area farmer.
Don was active in the community, being a life member of the Newhall American Legion. He was also a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder, and was a member of several committees of the Presbytery of Eastern Iowa. He was also a member of the Rural Fire Board and the Treasurer of Raetz Cemetery for close to 50 years.
Don is survived by his wife Bonnie; his children, Steven of Newhall, Brenda (Marty) Sojka of Canon City, CO, Brian (Becky) of Center Point, and Brad (Sherry) of Morning Sun; six grandchildren, Nicole Sojka, Marcus (Kayla) Sojka, Jen Sojka (Kacy Messerschmidt), Michael Sojka (Oana Enache), Ben and Nick DeKlotz; two great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson on the way; one step-grandchild, Lori Fritcher; three step-great-granddaughters, Kaelyn, Brilee, and Addison Fritcher; four sisters, Elsie Mochal, Joyce Wheeler, Barb (Cleyon) Franck, and Sherrie (Bob) Bouton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark in infancy; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Mochal, and Don Wheeler.
