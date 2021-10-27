VINTON: Shirley Ann Doud, 85, of Vinton and formerly of Garrison, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Keystone Nursing Care Center following an extended illness.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E 6th Street) in Vinton.
Shirley was born on April 16, 1936 in Independence, IA to Orville and Grace (Baker) Pelley. She graduated from Vinton High School in May of 1953. She was united in marriage to Jimmy Doud in 1955. They later divorced.
Shirley worked at Collins for several years before starting her career at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving school where she worked in the accounting office from 1967 until she retired in 1993. She then worked at TLC preschool and at Kirkwood at the Vinton facility.
She was a member of the Vinton Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Fellowship Committee. She was the Girl Scout Wagon Trail Treasurer for many years. She was a member of The Red Hats – a group of women that dressed in purple and wore red hats that went out to lunch every month. She enjoyed those days tremendously!!
She lived with her longtime companion, Verlyn Harder, for over 15 years. They loved dancing, jigsaw puzzles and working in the yard together. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. Nothing put a bigger smile on her face than when her “littles” came to visit.
Shirley is survived by: daughter, Kris (John) Holst of Vinton and their children, Kaitlin (RJ) Hammel and Molly (Denny) Gardemann; son, Kevin of Gilbert and his children Vanessa Doud and Kristopher (Amy) Doud; daughter, Kerry (Michael) Less of Van Horne and their children Brittney (Adam) Langston and Lindsey (Timothy) Dietrich, 11 great-grandchildren, and sisters Virginia Deterding and Barbara Anderson of Vinton, Judy Hall of Marion, and Kate (Dave) Albert of Arizona.
Online condolences can be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com