VINTON—Drusilla “Dru” Ann Rector, 89, died peacefully Nov. 16, 2021 following a long illness.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30, Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Blessed Hope Church in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Dru was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Wayland, Iowa, the daughter of Peter J. and Sarah (Rich) Graber. She was a 1950 graduate of Crawfordsville High School and earned a teaching degree from Goshen College, Goshen, IN. Dru began her teaching career in country schools in Henry and Washington counties. She finished her teaching career in Winfield and Vinton. On May 25, 1958, Dru married Harold E. Rector at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. Dru joined Harold in opening and managing their variety stores, Ben Franklin and R Variety. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with family. She had a strong belief and trust in our savior Jesus Christ and strived to live a life that would please and glorify our heavenly Father. Today she is celebrating pain free in eternity.
Dru is survived by her children: Jana (Mike) Emerson of Broken Arrow, OK, Eric (Jayne) Rector of Jackson, TN, Sara Rector of Watauga, TX, Amy Rector of San Diego, CA, Jill (Josh) Slominski of Lawson, MO, Megan (Cal) Rickels of Vinton, IA; daughter-in-law, Deborah Rector of Wichita, KS; twenty-eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren with two more on the way; sisters, Doreen Graber of Morton, IL and Dee (Jim) Deck of Valparaiso, IN; and sister-in-law, Mary Frances Graber of Washington, IA.
Dru was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, in 2017; son, Jay; three brothers, Dennis, Dillon and Dwight Graber; sister, Doris Gerig ; and brother-in-law, Harold Graber.
The family will direct memorials to the Vinton Christian Youth Programs.
The family would like to thank the Vinton Lutheran Home, Hospice Compassus and Dr. Michelle Elgin for their wonderful care.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Dru and her family. Condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com