VINTON_Plenty of folks in Benton County have experienced the beauty and splendor of the Dudgeon Lake Wildlife Area just north of Vinton. It encompasses 45 acres of floodplain along the Cedar River with timber and brush and a forest ecosystem of natural habitat.
Still, the area has faced challenges over the years. When a violent windstorm blew through more than ten years ago uprooting and flattening trees. And the struggle to preserve endangered species and tamp down the invaders like burning bush, honeysuckle and garlic mustard continues.
Steve Woodruff, DNR Wildlife Biologist spoke to the Vinton Noon Kiwanis Club this week about the work he and four-man crew have done to maintain the area.
The storm took its toll on mature timber stands and even today the job to reforest the area is a work in progress. “It’s slow progress with tree plantings,” says Woodruff. “With regular flooding, it’s hard to get young trees established.”
Lately his team, the DNR’s Hawkeye Wildlife Unit has been at the forefront in helping save the Ornate box turtle whose natural habitat is Dudgeon Lake Wildlife Area. It’s the only turtle that’s fully terrestrial and it’s on the list of federal endangered species.
The Unit has taken advantage of more than $10,000 in state grant funding to help establish a habitat suitable for the turtles. Contactors were brought in to do brush grinding where the land was overgrown and provide an open space for the species. “They like an open area and sun and we wanted recapture that nature,” says Woodruff.
And they’ve gotten results. “We’ve seen some turtles in the area since we did the work,” he says.
Which of course makes the Dudgeon Lake Wildlife Area a destination for people who love the outdoors too. For hiking, bird-watching, hunting and fishing. “You get way back in there it’s really quiet,” says Woodruff.
“It’s quite a unique area….a diamond in the rough as I like to say.”