VINTON — The news last week of the death of Queen Elizabeth II struck that hearts of her subjects in the British Commonwealth, and in her admirers around the world. And in even more personal way, one person here in Vinton.
In 1963, Keith Elwick was afforded the honor of meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip when his invention, the side delivery manure spreader won a pair of awards at the Royal Agriculture show.
“She a very nice, very kind person,” Keith said Saturday. “It was such an honor to meet her.”
Keith and his brother Ron invented the side-throw spreader in the 1950s and by 1959, the Hawk Bilt company was formed. It’s manufacturing plant sat along the railroad tracks on East 6th Street, from the 4th Avenue viaduct t6th Avenue. By the mid-1960s, the plant employed many local residents and usually ran two shifts.
In the early 1960s a British company called Howard Rotavator began distributing the Elwick’s invention and it quickly became a sensation in the British Isles. In the summer of 1963, a Hawk Bilt monthly board meeting was broken up by a telegram from Howard Rotavator president E.N. “Captain” Griffith. It informed Keith and the board that the spreader had won a silver medal for the best new farm implement of the year, as well as the “Burke Perpetual Challenge Trophy” for achievement in fame equipment.
In his book, ”A That’s the Way it Was...” Keith describes the moment:
”It was a bit difficult to concentrate on a plain board meeting following that telegram...Janet met me at the door (when he got home) and rather excitedly said, ‘You have to hurry and get ready because you’re going to England to meet the Queen! The tickets are at the airport and Judge Tobin just came by and brought you a tie in case you didn’t have one!”
From there it was a whirlwind trip to England. And on the 4th of July (“They really don’t celebrate that over there,” Keith quipped Saturday) Keith was presented with his awards by the Queen and Prince Phillip. Still spry at 103-years old, Keith smiled as he spoke about the meeting.
“A very, very nice lady,” he said. “Common as an old shoe, didn’t put on any airs...and so kind to her staff, thanking everyone she talked to. A wonderful lady.”
And while he was there, Keith managed to sell the Queen one of his spreaders for the Royal Gardens at Buckingham Palace.
“We didn’t get to go,” Keith’s son John Elwick said Saturday. “Mom didn’t even get to go, but we were so excited for Dad.”
Keith returned to Vinton to a hero’s welcome just days later, and even now, nearly 60 years later, the memories are still fresh.
“It was such an honor,” he said. “Such a great honor.”