VINTON — A crowd of over 100 filled nearly every open space in City Hall Wednesday night for the Vinton Library Board’s regular June meeting.
But this was anything but a regular meeting. A dozen people had signed up to speak to the board concerning the events surrounding the resignation of library director Renee Greenlee after just six months on the job; the second director to leave in the past year.
A statement read at the Board’s March meeting concerning books on display and the desire to have more parental choice in what books were being presented to children also included an admonishment to the City of Vinton and the Board for not representing the community for hiring staff members who were members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Molly Rach of Vinton, a law librarian for the United States courts library Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, talked about the steps libraries go through to choose books and materials for all levels of readers, stating, “There’s more to it than just going through a catalog.”
Rach went on to say that after two directors have left in the space of a year, the Board may have a difficult time finding candidate who want to come to Vinton.
“This library is indeed going to suffer, but not because of diverse books or staff members who identify as LGBTQIA plus, but because you are going to have a hard time finding anyone who is willing to put up with being targeted by community members for simply doing their job,” she said.
Then, in a tearful conclusion, Rach said this:
My profession is being attacked, my friends and colleagues are being attacked. The integrity of library libraries is being attacked. I’ve spent quite literally half of my life dedicated in service to others. I’ve done my work ethically, and responsibly, just like so many other library professionals all across this country,
To be compared to a pedophile,” Rach concluded, “or to be bullied and abused for doing the work that we love, and believe it is disgusting, and it is not acceptable. I am standing before the library board today as a librarian to say enough is enough. This language and behavior is truly demeaning and dangerous. It needs to stop. Words have power. And as we have seen time and time again, in this country, Words have the power to cause terrible things to happen. We are better than this.”
Rodney Janssen of Vinton said that he did not understand what was wrong about the requests for information about the materials being offered for children or for parental input.
“I think this has been overblown...this is not good for us in our community, Janssen said. “We need to find somebody who is a good fit for our library. We do the same thing, whether it’s a superintendent of schools, we need to find a good fit pastor of a church and the like.
“I firmly believe that the library answers to the citizens of this community, the director, answers to the library board,” he added. And if not, they then answer directly to the parents and citizens of this community. We ought to be able to work this out without any outside interference. I think whatever’s happened is been blown out by media by other interests, other than our own community. I see a lot of people here. I don’t know. And that, to me is kind of scary. Because this should be our community.”
Perhaps the most conciliatory comments of the night came from Oak Grove Church pastor Matt McGee, who felt that in this time of controversy, maybe there are things that people have forgotten.
“Love permits us to listen,” he said. “It’s the only path toward a kind, selfless commitment to choose to know someone who holds another perspective. The choice to pursue a cordial conversation with someone I disagree with takes the courage that love empowers.
“In fact, it’s not possible without love,” he added. “It’s not possible if we want to shut down the conversation by vilifying one another and rallying our people. Tolerance can exist in ignorance if we literally just ignore each other. But love requires a commitment to really hearing and seeking a mutual understanding. So the question before us as we have this conversation is what will we do? Will we walk in fear and demand our own way while ignoring one another? Or will we will you seek the good of one another and serve one another through love?
The board took no action of the comments, but plan to take them up at a future meeting.