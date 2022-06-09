Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High around 80F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.