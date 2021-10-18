The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. The assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel, and type of housing.
The program is now accepting applications for households who have a member that is at least 60 years of age, or disabled, or where disconnection is imminent. All others may apply beginning November 1, 2021. The last day to apply is April 30, 2022.
Eligible Benton County residents may apply at 202 E. 4th Street in Vinton or call| 319-472-4761.
Or email to energy@hacap.org. Or you can apply at https://thosolutions.com/liheaponline/
Anyone facing disconnection at any time should contact their local community action agency for assistance.