CORALVILLE — Energy. Hype.
Results.
Union Community’s Jillian Worthen became the school’s first girls state wrestling champion with a 3-0 victory at 100 pounds against Osage’s Gable Hemann in a battle of prolific freshmen. Worthen (18-0) didn’t allow a point to be scored against her in going 4-0 with three pins.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in sixth grade,” she said. “I went to the first-ever (girls) state tournament, and I was like, ‘I want this.’
“I’m speechless. It just really feels amazing to finally reach my goal.”
After receiving congratulatory hugs from the Knights coaching staff, Worthen took a 200-meter style lap around the arena before leaping over the hockey wall into the stands and embrace of her parents.
The girl nicknamed “Monster” by father Joshua at age 2 then bolted up the stairs to celebrate with teammates Taylor Hedeman, Sadie Hennings and Ava Mehlert. She then continued by doling out hugs to each of her relatives in attendance.
“My family does everything for me,” Worthen said. “They drive me, they pay for stuff. I just had to thank them right after that. I didn’t figure they would cry because my dad doesn’t cry a lot. That was a really good moment.”
An AAU wrestler for half a decade before arriving at the high school level, Worthen handled all the extraneous expectations foisted upon her. Shouts of “Get ’em, Monster” and “You’re awesome” and the like peppered the XStream Arena when she was on the floor and the 15-year-old took it all in stride.
“That’s pretty cool,” Union head coach Bart Mehlert said. “It’s quite the honor and hopefully there are a bunch more to follow (from the school). Wrestling’s only going to build from here.”
The bracket’s No. 1 seed earned a first-round bye, as did Hemann (22-5). The pair have faced off a few times across their career and likely will continue to do so during the duration of their prep careers.
“Just do what she does,” coach Mehlert said of their gameplan. “She’s been wrestling for a long time, and she knows what it takes. She got it done.”
In the championship, Worthen claimed a takedown 16 seconds into the first period, then spent the rest of the frame attempting to pick up back points. Hemann avoided giving any up, but didn’t earn an escape, either.
Worthern chose the bottom position to open the second period and escaped with just five seconds off the clock.
Hemann choose the bottom position in the third and Worthen again maintained riding time through the period to clinch her first championship.
“She did what she was supposed to,” coach Mehlert said. “Did what she had to do. Gave up zero points, kept her calm, cool. She wrestled an awesome tournament.”
She led her pre-championship matches 2-0, 13-0 and 5-0 before claiming the falls and scored 30 of the team’s 44 points. Union tied for 38th place, with Hennings going 2-2 and both Hedeman and Ava Mehlert ending with 1-2 records.