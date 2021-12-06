The Vinton Fire Department held their annual Christmas party Saturday night at the Vinton American Legion. Active and retired firemen, widows and guests were invited to celebrate with a dinner and presentation by Chief Charlie Garwood and Assistant Chief Chris Staab. Awards and recognition were announced for the following:
Years of Service Awards:
10 years, Blake Henkle
15 years, Craig Walker
25 years, Mikel Jon Elwick
Retirements:
Lucas Garwood, 18 years
Gary Mckenna, 30 years
Voted on as a regular member:
Bryan Rodman
Ross Hanson
New member added as reserve:
Payton McCarty
Obtained Fire Fighter 1 Certification:
Colin Massager
Ben Wood