The Vinton Fire Department held their annual Christmas party Saturday night at the Vinton American Legion. Active and retired firemen, widows and guests were invited to celebrate with a dinner and presentation by Chief Charlie Garwood and Assistant Chief Chris Staab. Awards and recognition were announced for the following:

Years of Service Awards:

10 years, Blake Henkle

15 years, Craig Walker

25 years, Mikel Jon Elwick

Retirements:

Lucas Garwood, 18 years

Gary Mckenna, 30 years

Voted on as a regular member:

Bryan Rodman

Ross Hanson

New member added as reserve:

Payton McCarty

Obtained Fire Fighter 1 Certification:

Colin Massager

Ben Wood

