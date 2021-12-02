Floralia Arrangers Guild member of National Garden Clubs Inc. met at the Van Horne Community Center on Oct. 27 with Pat Franzenburg serving as hostess. Eight members attended and roll call was “Flower bulbs I want to plant this fall.”
President Pat Franzenburg conducted a short meeting and members spent the afternoon at a workshop making Christmas ornaments using materials from nature. Jackie Werner, Paula Frazier and Leslie Baumhoefener brought dried gourds, tissue paper and supplies to do decoupage. We will use the ornaments to decorate the resident’s Christmas tree and dining room tables at the Keystone Care Center.
Ann Pickering was the hostess for a Nov. 17 meeting held at the Van Horne Community Center. Seven members attended the workshop and completed making the Christmas tree ornaments and dining table centerpieces that our members will use to decorate at the Keystone Care Center.
President Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting and members read the conservation pledge. Roll call was “Ideas to use the next year’s garden club program.”
Members signed up to serve as the hostess for a monthly meeting.
Pat Franzenburg has decided she will not continue as our club president after this year. She has served as president for the past eight years and our club appreciates her leadership for all those years! Leslie Baumhoefener has accepted the nomination for president in 2022. Following discussion, members made other changes to our program for next year.
Plans to entertain at the Keystone Care Center were discussed and members volunteered to bring items for the holiday dessert for the residents and for bingo prizes.
Community Project Committee members will meet to decorate the four Van Horne Main Street planters on Nov. 22. Carla Albertsen will bring birch branches and Leslie Baumhoefener will bring red twigs and evergreen to decorate for the holidays. We also made plans for our Christmas lunch in December.