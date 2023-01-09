VINTON — A former Blairstown man was arrested in Nebraska over New Year’s weekend facing sexual abuse charges back in Benton County.
Herbert Glen Eddards, 44, has been charged with one count each of Lascivious Acts with a Child, Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse, and 2nd Degree Sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Eddards allegedly abused a female child for over four years between 2016 and 2020 while still living in Blairstown, before moving to Nebraska.
Eddards was arrested at his home in Clarks, Nebraska last week and has been returned to Iowa.
If convicted, Eddars could spend as much as 40 years in prison on these charges.