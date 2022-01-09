The 48th Annual Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational welcomed 16 teams and over 60 ranked wrestlers to Benton Community Jr/Sr High School on Saturday, with Benton, Union and VS each enjoying success in the tournament.
Union led the area teams with a fifth place finish behind two champions and eight of their 11 wrestlers making the podium. Jace Hedeman scored two pins and a win over a ranked opponent to win the 106 lbs bracket. Hunter Worthen scored two wins and seemed slated for a rematch with VS’s Gabe Sanders, his lone loss of the season, in the 152 lbs finals. A medical forfeit by the Vikings meant Worthen will have to wait a little bit longer for his next chance. Caleb Olson reached the 132 lbs finals, falling to his Don Bosco opponent 9-1. Brayden Bohnsack finished third at 113 lbs, Keegan Ellsworth fifth at 138 lbs and Dacoda Marvets sixth at 195 lbs. Stone Schmitz and Brock Ruzicka each placed sixth at 160 lbs and 170 lbs respectively as both gave up medical forfeits.
“It’s obviously a tough tournament and I thought we competed well,” Union coach Bart Mehlert said. “We had some injuries, sickness through the day. Jace wrestled good through the day. I would have liked to have seen that match with Hunter. Hopefully, we see it in the state finals.”
Mehlert is not the only one who hoped to see another clash between Sanders and Worthen. VS coach Brian Sheston saw three of his wrestlers make the finals, but two would not even take place due to medical forfeits. Cooper Sanders saw his own rematch with Independence’s Isaiah Weber forfeited, giving him the 145 lbs championship. Gabe was held out of the finals due to medical forfeit.
“I know it’s disappointing for Gabe not to get that match again and come away with a championship,” Sheston said. “We were also hoping for a third match between Cooper and Weber, but it didn’t happen this time.”
The Vikings’ third finalist came in Brady Ortner at 160 lbs, facing a “tough kid” from Davenport Assumption and losing 16-4. Ortner’s finish helped the Vikings to a sixth place finish as seven of nine wrestlers placed. Aldin Swanson placed sixth at 113 lbs after having to medically forfeit, Carter Lamont fourth at 126 lbs, Curtis Erickson fourth at 195 lbs and Caleb Rouse fifth at 220 lbs.
“A lot of good things happened today,” Sheston said. “Three guys in the finals is pretty exciting. Curtis was so close to making it four guys. Sixth place against these kinds of teams is a big positive we can take away.”
The host Bobcats finished tenth in the tournament, getting seven wrestlers on the podium. Jaiden Moore, the only area finalist returning from last season’s tournament, won the 126 lbs championship 17-6 over a ranked West Delaware opponent.
“He’s shown a lot of improvement from last season and is still working on areas he can improve in,” Benton coach Jake Voss said. “It’s good for him and everyone else to see this tough competition.”
Elijah Kupka at 113 lbs gave Benton a second finalist, losing a 12-1 decision. Brenden Heying finished third at 145 lbs, Brennen Blegen (285 lbs), Dawson Franck (138 lbs) and Clayton Sebetka (152 lbs) each in seventh place and Jordan Thys eighth at 120 lbs.
“We have guys really going out and competing this year,” Voss said. “It’s great to see the bleachers full and our own crowd cheering on these guys’ hard work. We’ll only get better if we face tough competition like we did today.”
Benton will host VS on Thursday alongside Marion. Union will travel to New Hampton on Tuesday, Denver on Thursday.