Even a four-time State Diving qualifier had to start somewhere. All her life, Natalie Freeman plugged her nose before jumping in the pool. But as a diver for Jefferson’s program, Freeman first learned how to get over her fear, and blow bubbles in the pool.
“I was my worst fear at first,” Freeman said. “I had to start by blowing bubbles in the pool. It was the only thing that made me scared at first. It took me a while.”
Fast forward a few years. Freeman, a senior at Benton Community, has finished her high school diving career with a fourth place finish at a State and a school record to her name. On Monday at Jefferson High School, Freeman signed with Minnesota State-Manakato to continue her diving career at the collegiate level.
“After my first year, my club told me they could see me going into the collegiate level one day,” Freeman said. “This last year, I really started to see that. I love diving and I want to keep doing it at college. I know when I hit the dive I want, I can’t help but smile.”
Freeman recently made a trip up to Minnesota to tour the campus and facility, enjoying the experience of meeting her future teammates and coaches. She also has family up in the area who will get to watch her dive starting next fall.
“In college diving, you start at one meter and then go higher to the three meter diving board,” Freeman said. “It’s harder scoring, but I feel I’ll be able to do it. I haven’t really competed at three meter, but I have my club season coming up so that I can practice.”
She will study Psychology and Health Studies with a goal of being a psychologist one day. Freeman credited her high school coach, Kristin Staude, and her Jefferson teammates for pushing her and getting her to the position she’s in today.
“I’m looking forward to expanding my diving and getting to learn a lot more about the sport,” Freeman said. “I’m excited to meet new people I know I’ll get even better around these people.”