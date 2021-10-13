People are talking! “It’s the best haunted house we’ve been to and we’ve been to many!”
“Original and full of surprises!” “We’ve gone every year for about ten years and had a blast every time!” Benton county residents and visitors from afar know what these folks are talking about. It’s Garrison’s Haunted in Garrison.
The Garrison firefighters have another night of fright in store this year set in the confines of the old Fire Hall and American Legion Hall… now the spooky venue for Garrison Haunted where many dare to venture!
Garrison Haunted is an elaborate, one-of-kind event because, “we have more than 60 live actors in rooms throughout,” says Mandy Fisher, an organizer of what has become a Halloween destination. “A lot of the props are not store-bought. They’re engineered by our guys. We have an elevator, a spinning vortex tunnel and indoor staging.”
Garrison Haunted volunteers also show a film and provide concessions for visitors.
It’s indoor waiting with more than 25 rooms of scares! Eerie, spine-tingling, hair-raising…all that and more!
Come join the fun at one of the scariest haunted venues in Iowa. Open 7 til 11 PM,Fridays and Saturdays, October 22 and 23 and October 29 and 30. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
All proceeds from Garrison’s Haunted will go towards the purchase of firefighting and emergency response equipment by the Garrison firefighters.