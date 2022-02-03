The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union posted the 3A Regional basketball pairings late Thursday morning.
Number 14 Vinton-Shellsburg and number-six Center Point-Urbana have both been assigned to Region 3 and could potentially meet in the Regional finals on February 19.
Both teams will open at home on February 12. The Vikettes will host Oelwein, while the Stormin’ Pointers take on Anamosa.
Union has been assigned to Region 5 and the Knights will take on West Marshall in the first round at State Center.