FORT DODGE - Missed opportunities.
That was the theme of Tuesday's state softball opener for the Benton Bobcats.
After finally breaking through the regional tournament, Benton got their first taste of what the state tournament feels like.
"I tried to tell them to remember the things we've done all year," head coach Jordon Rettenmeier said. "It's just another game, another opportunity to come out and have fun to play with the girls they love. [I told them] to go out and have fun and to be confident."
In the top of the first inning, the Bobcats were able to get a couple of runners on base, but they were unable to cross any runs, and left one runner on second base stranded.
An RBI double up the middle put the Golden Eagles on top and just a couple of batters later, Anna Roling sent the ball sailing over the left-center field fence to give Wahlert the 3-0 lead after one.
With runners on second and third base, a grounder was stopped by the third baseman and the Benton runner was caught between home and third to end the threat with no runs.
Ruth Tauber extended the Golden Eagle lead to 5-0 with a two-run bomb to right field with two outs. Jess DeMoss got the next batter out to cap the scoring at two in the inning.
After a one-out walk in the bottom of the third inning, DeMoss settled in the circle and got out of the inning with no runs allowed.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Bobcats were able to string together some long at-bats that led to base runners, but they would get stranded in scoring position to keep the score at 5-0.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Tauber lined a singled up the middle to extend the lead, and in the very next at-bat, Julie Roth hit the third home run of the afternoon for Dubuque to put their lead at 8-0.
The Bobcats went down in order to end their day at the plate in the fifth inning.
A line drive at DeMoss popped out of her glove, allowing one run to score and put runners on first and third with one out.
An RBI single up the middle ended the game with Dubuque Wahlert winning 10-0.
"They swing the bat really well," Rettenmeier said. "They know what they are looking for and they're really selective for that pitch. Once they had it, they hit it hard. They're really talented and I'm so proud of my girls for the effort that they had today."
Throughout the game, the Bobcats left six runners on base and most of the runs for the Golden Eagles came with two outs. Finding out how to get out of innings and advance runners will be key in the next game for Benton.
"I think we were pushing a little bit, especially when we got down early," Rettenmeier said. "We just keep reminding them that it's the same game. We weren't looking for out pitches very well. You talk about missed opportunities, I think most of their runs came with two outs. We just need to find a way to get that third out before they push some runs across."
Benton will play Saydel in the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Getting ready for that game and keeping the season alive will be paramount for the Bobcats.
"I kept it simple after the game," Rettenmeier said. "I told them I was really proud of them, I've got a lot of confidence in them and we are one of the few teams in the state that can end their season on a win."
Notable Benton Statlines
Layna DeMoss: 1-2
Calista Nolte: 1-2
Benton Pitching
Jessa DeMoss: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 2 strikeouts, 3 walked batters, 10 earned runs, 3 home runs allowed.
Benton.................... 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
Dubuque Wahlert.... 3 2 0 3 2 - 10