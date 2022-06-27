“What does it mean to be the first All-State athlete in girls soccer at Vinton-Shellsburg?”
Grace Sutton shook her head and laughed nervously. She was unsure of what that question, let alone All-State, even meant. The recent VS graduate had seen her senior season of soccer come to an end weeks ago. Then suddenly her coach and family friend Tony Islas sent her congratulations about receiving a First Team All-State Selection from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
“I basically was like ‘yay, what’s that?’” Sutton admitted. “I know I accomplished so much in one season. Not only me, but my whole team. I guess this honor shows that.”
Sutton’s soccer days began at the age of six playing in the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Cedar Rapids region. The game came “easily” to Sutton even at a young age and she enjoyed playing the sport. Through middle school, Sutton developed into a forward with an itch to score or help set up a teammate to score.
“We’d have games every weekend for AYSO,” Sutton said. “I loved the environment of being around my friends and family, just playing the game in general.”
High school soccer was a whole different animal for Sutton. She immediately drew the attention of coach Megan Hesson, who identified her knowledge of the game and competitive nature. While Sutton had played forward most of her career up until this point, Hesson was in need of defenders for the 2019 team.
“I asked if she could play some defense for us at the varsity level,” Hesson said. “Grace had great awareness and ball handling. More importantly, she had a team mindset and was willing to do whatever she needed to help her teammates.”
Playing on defense was not her favorite, but it afforded Sutton the opportunity to play alongside her sister, Taryn, that season. The Vikettes made school history with 10 wins that year, Olivia Ehrhardt set a new single season goals record with 21, and the Vikettes set themselves up for future success with both Sutton sisters coming back for 2020.
“Taryn’s my best friend and we do everything together,” Sutton said. “Just being around her all the time was enjoyable. I remember being really nervous about it at first, but it was really exciting to end the season with those 10 wins. We were all looking forward to beating that record the next season.”
The 2020 season was not meant to be as the early spread of COVID-19 shut down spring sports entirely that season. Sutton knew the potential had been there for a special season, citing the potential of all four classes at the time. She had little doubt the 2020 team could “have gone far.”
“When I look back, it makes me sad to think I didn’t get to play with Taryn one more year,” Sutton said. “This was the only sport we played together in high school.”
She returned for the 2021 season dreading the idea of continuing to play defense. Yet, that quickly changed as grew closer to her teammates, including an emerging 2023 class. The Vikettes finished 10-8, achieving their program’s first-ever wins over Center Point-Urbana and Beckman Catholic that year.
“We were all excited on the sidelines after beating CPU knowing that’s a big deal,” Sutton said. “We lost to them later and I really felt we could have accomplished more. But it did give us a good mindset for the next year.”
On Sunday, September 19, her father, Ben Sutton, passed away following a car accident. Sutton smiled as she described how supportive her dad had been with her sports. Offseason practice was put on hold as she felt unmotivated for several months, but eventually Sutton let her father’s memory inspire her to get back into it. And her team helped too.
“I knew I wanted to do better for him, for my sister, for my mom, for my brother,” Sutton said. “Being around a team again changed my attitude. It was a great feeling. I know that’s what my dad would want.”
Before spring arrived, Sutton found another sport to try out: wrestling. The activity had grown in recent years and Sutton finally decided to go out after previously considering it as a junior.
“I talked to Lexi Goodell about trying it and we were both down,” Sutton said. “Wrestling honestly showed me stuff I didn’t know I was capable of. I felt like I got a lot of physical conditioning out of it. The biggest thing I took away was more of the mental game. When you’re tired, you just have to think ‘two more minutes’ and give it your all. I really enjoyed it.”
Yet soccer is her true sport and Sutton came into her senior season ready and able. After two seasons primarily on defense, Sutton was selected as a team captain and had the opportunity to play at forward almost exclusively this season. Partnered with juniors Abby Davis and Ashlie Meyer on offense, the Vikettes took a major step offensively and were able to finish their season with a 12-5 record, breaking through the two 10-win seasons. Davis and Sutton were especially noted for their offensive success together, and 2022 was the year the two players truly got to know each other.
“I feel like last year I didn’t get to know Grace as much because she was more on the defensive side of the games,” Davis said. “But this year it was cool to see her change gears and make it look like she’s been playing that position her whole high school career. I would say we bonded right away in the field. We picked up on each other’s play quickly and went with it.”
Their season came to an end in the second round of Regionals in a 3-1 loss to Pella Christian at home. Sutton noted how their opponents focused their defensive attention on her and Davis the entire game, not allowing her to get in positions to break through to overcome the deficit after initially being tied 1-1 early.
“We obviously didn’t want to see our season end,” Sutton said. “I definitely felt sad, but also proud of what we accomplished. I knew we had something special after our game against a tough Mount Vernon team. We broke records and had a lot of fun together.”
One of those records broken this season was the single season goals record, which Davis had done in 2021 with 22 on the season. Sutton scored 29 goals this past season thanks to assists from Davis herself, Meyer and fellow senior Charlee Johnson.
“Grace is so accurate as a scorer,” Hesson said. “She’s able to cut through defenses to take it herself, but she’s also selfless. Nine assists on the season. The ultimate powerhouse. It was never about her showing off. It was always about what needed to be done for the team. That’s the player Grace is.”
And that’s the player that also became Vinton-Shellsburg’s first All-State forward in soccer this year, joined by Davis as a midfielder. Both help this sets the bar high for Vikettes soccer for the future.
“Being the first girls to get on the All-State selections shows that it is possible for a small town school like ours to reach big goals,” Davis said. “I think that younger players who watched us this year will see all of the records and accomplishments we got this year and strive to do the same.”
Sutton has hung up her cleats. Her soccer-playing days are over. She plans to attend La’ James International College in Cedar Rapids to study in its esthetics program with the goal of working in a spa one day.
“I learned that working hard for something is key to becoming good at something,” Sutton said. “Soccer taught me that lesson and I’ll always remember. Just knowing how proud my dad would have been with this season, that makes me feel accomplished with my soccer career.”
A 32-22 record in three seasons. A school record 29 goals as a senior. Vinton-Shellsburg’s first All-State selection in girls soccer. An impressive resume for Sutton to end her high school career on a high note. Even if she doesn’t know what All-State means.