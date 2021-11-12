VINTON — Hazel M. Whitson, 97, died peacefully at her home, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Vinton.
Hazel was born April 27, 1924 in Norway, IA, the daughter of Willie and Maggie (Amundson) Rose. Hazel graduated from Norway High School where she held the honor of valedictorian.
On Dec. 20, 1944, Hazel was united in marriage to Donald E. Whitson in Vinton while Don was home on leave from the Army. Hazel was employed as a secretary for the lumber yard in Norway until Don returned home from the service in 1946. She then started her favorite career as a mom and housewife.
Hazel’s leisure time was spent reading, working crossword puzzles or word jumbles, enjoying picnics and spending time with her family. As “Grammy” would stand at the door waving good bye to you after a visit, she would remind you “you should learn something new every day or it’s a day wasted”.
Hazel is survived by her three children: Mary (John) Buhr, David (Diana) Whitson and Kathryn (Jim) Flaugh; six grandchildren: Susie (Alan) Henkle, Stacie Buhr, Stephanie (Mike) Van’t Sant, Jamie (Kevin) Timmerman, Jeffrey Whitson and Ryan (Kris) Flaugh; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald; granddaughter, Jenny Whitson; grandson, Dan Flaugh; two brothers: Lewis and Walter Rose; and two sisters: Alice Brockschink and Mary Rose.
A memorial fund has been established.
