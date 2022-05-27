VINTON — The dream season came to a tough end for the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikette soccer team.
The Vikettes (12-5) dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to a solid Pella Christian squad in the Regional semifinals Tuesday at Karr Athletic Complex. The Eagles (8-7) were scheduled to play 5th-rated Nevada Thursday night for the Regional title and trip to next week’s State tournament.
Pella Christian would take a 2-1 lead into halftime, and all of that scoring came with in a very short sequence in the middle of the first half — just over four minutes.
The Eagles opened the scoring in the 17th minute, sneaking a rebound past Vikette keeper Alyssa Griffith for a 1-0 lead. But over a minute later, the Vikettes got the equalizer when Grace Sutton added to her single-season scoring record with her 29th goal to tie things at 1-1.
But Pella Christian would retake the lead in the 21st minute on a goal that seemed to pinball off a couple of players, off the cross and finally in to give the Eagles a 2-1.
The Vikettes came within inches of tying it right back but an Abby Davis penalty kick try was knocked away.
“The first quarter,” said head coach Megan Hesson, “the first half of the first half might have our best of the season. We passed the ball well, we were attacking, we were playing great defense and we were getting good shots.
“But after that they kind of outsmarted us,” Hesson said. “They were very well prepared and they seemed to know exactly what we were doing. They had four people on Grace (Sutton) all night and they crowded the box on defense. We had good shots, but it was hard to get anything through there.”
Much like the first half, both teams had some good looks in the second half, but the score remained 2-1 until the 67th minute when the Eagles bought an insurance goal to bring the final count to 3-1. But while the outcome was not what the Vikettes were looking for, Hesson said that it could not detract from the season the team had.
“It phenomenal,” she said. “Generally it was the best season we’d had yet ever for the program. We had Grace’s record, we broke the assists record, we set a record for wins, shutouts and fewest goals allowed. That last one is a real tribute to Alyssa and our defense.”
The Vikettes were hampered down the stretch with only having 19 players available due to injuries, probably the biggest of which was senior Hannah Crane, who tore her right ACL midseason and had surgery on it Monday.
“We could hardly substitute,” Hesson said. “We had a lot of girls who never came off the field. But that fact alone is a tribute to how determined they were.”