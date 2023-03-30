VAN HORNE — Benton Community Assistant principal and athletic director Craig Huegel has resigned, less that a year after taking the job.
Huegel announced his resignation in a text message to staff last week:
Hello all,
...I have decided to resign my position here at Benton as the Activities Director and Assistant Principal. I have enjoyed getting to know many of you and serving students through participation in activities. At this time, I am exploring other opportunities.
Huegel came to Benton from Iowa City West where he had been the athletic director, replacing longtime AD Shawn Pfiffner, who is now principal of Keystone elementary.
Huegel’s contract runs out June 30.