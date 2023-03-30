Today

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Gusty winds. Snow likely after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and windy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.