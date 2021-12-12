Vinton is looking to crown the community's top three "Griswold" and three most elegant holiday light displays.
Winners of the 2021 Deck the House contest will be announced at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
The winners will be chosen by spectators who turn in ballots that ask them to pick their three favorite of each kind of display from the 16 displays entered. The addresses are on the ballot.
The first place display in each category will receive $500 in Vinton Unlimited Bucks and a Champion Yard Sign. Second place winners will get $300 in VU Bucks and third place will get $200 in VU bucks.
Voters must be Vinton residents 5 years of age or older. Ballots must be returned to the Vinton Rec Center by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Voting ballots are located at the Rec Center, Skate Center, and online at www.vprdzone.com.
The 16 residences entered in the contest are:
1. 1104 E. 4th St.
2. 105 N. 8th Ave.
3. 204 7th Ave.
4. 503 E. 2nd St.
5. 401 E. 3rd St.
6. 502 4th Ave.
7. 302 W. 6th St.
8. 407 W. 6th St.
9. 408 W. 6th St.
10. 506 E. 8th St.
11. 911 1st Ave.
12. 1105 2nd Ave.
13. 1110 2nd Ave.
14. 1601 E. Ave.
15. 1903 S. 1st Ave.
16. 1210 E. 15th St.