The Vinton Police Department, joined by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, local DNR officers and Iowa Department of Corrections, brought back the third Holiday with A Cop for 72 area children on Sunday at Theisen’s in Vinton.
“We did not have Holiday with a Cop last year due to COVID,” Vinton Police Chief Ted Paxton said. “We knew there was a need this year. Talking with service organizations, they’ve seen a higher than usual number of kids in need. It meant a lot for us to do this again.”
According to Paxton, 72 students from the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District took part this season, shopping at Theisen’s for needs such as coats and boots before picking out presents for either themselves or their families. Thanks to donations from local businesses and donors, each kid was given $140 to shop with an officer. Theisen’s also gave an additional 20 percent on purchases, according to Paxton.
“Our fundraising this year was especially generous this year,” Paxton said. “Coats and boots were popular choices and necessities during this time of year. It’s great to see their needs being met. We like seeing kids find items that are truly a gift for them.”
Paxton stated other agencies were invited to join them this year to give them a chance at community relationship building they may otherwise not be able to do on their own. He started the event in 2018.
“Community bonding is a big thing for me with this department,” Paxton said. “These are our officers shopping with the kids and a chance for them to see the other side of law enforcement. It’s a great program that I’d like to see continue for years to come.”
Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett and eight members of the department took part in the program, shopping alongside local children in what Tippett described as a “terrific night for everyone.”
“I can’t say enough good things about this program,” Tippett said. “We enjoy getting together with other agencies and appreciate the Vinton Police Department for putting this together.”
The Vinton Police Department thanked local donations for making Holiday With a Cop possible. Their original goal was for the kids to each have $110 to spend, but instead were able to do $140 due to high donation volume.