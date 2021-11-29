The Iowa Hospital Association, through subsidiary the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), will award 60 health care scholarships of up to $7,000 ($3,500 per year for up to two years) and $1,000 specific to emergency medical technology/technician certification programs.
The goal of IHERF’s scholarship program is to fill Iowa health care positions that have a notable number of openings by offering financial support for health care education or training. In exchange, each $3,500 award recipient must work one year in an Iowa hospital for each year of the scholarship award and $1,000 award recipients must work one year with hospital-based or hospital-contracted emergency medical services.
Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited program and be within two years of completing their professional education. IHERF will accept scholarship applications Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, through Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Applicants must submit their information on IHERF’s scholarship website, https://iherfscholarship.smapply.io. The site will confirm scholarship eligibility before the application process begins.
IHA is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences. All of Iowa’s 118 community hospitals are IHA members. For more information about the scholarship program, visit www.IHERF.org.