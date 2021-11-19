Over the last week, Chemistry students have been grappling with the concept of stoichiometry; how to convert and the relationships of quantities of reactants and products during a chemical reaction. Throughout this unit, they have collaborated with peers, engaged in rigorous math problems, and conducted laboratory investigations.
To cap off a week of complex content, students spent Friday working on a S’mores lab. They compared the ratio of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows in a s’more to the real-life ratios of atoms in compounds and molecules. “I really like doing labs. They help me connect the stuff we talk about in class.” (Aiden Harris 12). Next week, we will begin looking at thermodynamics and calorimetry.