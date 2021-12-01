Two schedule changes were approved by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control the 2022 baseball season, both involving preseason workouts.
Hitting workouts have been expanded to allow coaches to offer hitting instruction 15 times during the preseason starting Feb. 28, which adds five dates and one month to prior protocols. Starting Jan. 1, coaches are also permitted to instruct catchers during the approved voluntary pitcher and catcher workout period. Previously, coaches were only to intended to be present to coach pitchers and supervise the workout.