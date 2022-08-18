VINTON — It’s what my father used to refer to as taking a nickel’s worth of information and making a dollar’s worth of conclusion out of it.
A tweet Wednesday afternoon from the Iowa High School Athletic Association seemed to be proclaiming that the state of Iowa had “legalized” the controversial Name, Image, Likeness rule (NIL) that stated in colleges last year. The tweet included guidelines — based on the IHSAA and IGHSAU bylaws and Iowa Code — that athletes must follow if they want to get a NIL.
But, according IGHSAU assistant director Jason Eslinger, nothing is any different today than it was Wednesday.
“Nothing has changed,” Estlinger said. “No new policy has been created and no new laws have been passed.”
Eslinger said that the Boards of both the Association and Union had been discussing NILs recently, but it was in the realm of how the whole thing fit into Iowa high school sports. The two organizations came up with a list of guidelines that students have to follow in the event they get a NIL for example:
— Students can’t use school facilities or school uniforms or logos, or the logos of the Association or Union;
— The NIL can’t be tied to performance or used to induce an athlete to either go to or stay at a particular school;
— They should seek legal counsel before entering into any agreement like this.
There are many other guidelines on the list (see accompanying story) that are very restrictive of what an athlete can and can’t do.
“If you look at the whole thing,” Eslinger said, “a NIL would be very difficult to set up.
“Say a kid or a group of kids wanted to put on their own basketball camp and make money off of it,” he added. “That’s very permissible, but they would not be able to use their school logo or mascots to promote it, and they couldn’t use any school resources, including facilities and equipment to put it on. They could rent out say a YMCA gym and do it, but they couldn’t do it at school.”
In recent years, NILs grew out of a level of frustration among college athletes who felt as if their schools were making money off of them without getting proper compensation. Iowa’s Jared Bohanan was one of the leaders of the movement. The NCAA changed their rules to allow athletes to be able to profit from their own name and image and since then hundreds of athletes have taken advantage of the policy. And in the space of time since that change, it has begun to filter down to the high school level. A total of 14 states have created policies that allow athletes to get NILs. But, as Eslinger points out, Iowa is not one of them for a very simple reason.
“It was never NOT legal,” he said, “provided an athlete stays with these guidelines. No rules have changed in Iowa; all we did was clarify them.’