Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.