Several domestic priorities for Democrats have stalled in D.C.: The “Build Back Better” Act needs a revamp to get Sen. Joe Manchin on board, and the Senate was unable to get around the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.
So, Iowa’s delegation turned their focus this week to international relations. Rep. Cindy Axne and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined bills to reduce American reliance on global supply chains and Russian energy, respectively. Meanwhile, Iowa’s senators urged President Joe Biden to consider joining a new trade partnership, and Sen. Joni Ernst encouraged support for Ukraine against the threat of a Russian invasion.
Axne introduces supply chain bill
Axne introduced a proposal this week to create a new bureau in the Commerce Department to bolster the supply chain. The Office of Supply Chain Resiliency would have the power to give grants to American manufacturers who want to expand production, reducing reliance on global supply chains.
“The bill I’m introducing today ensures that solutions in our supply chains don’t just come in the form of transit and port upgrades,” Axne said in a news release. “Building a sustainable and resilient supply chain also means making more critical products and components here at home.”
Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin will introduce companion legislation in the Senate.
Axne touted two other bills this week, including a proposal to make the U.S. Postal Service more transparent and a bill to fund small police departments.
Miller-Meeks signs onto bill to reduce Russian energy reliance
Miller-Meeks this week became a co-sponsor of a bill that would encourage America’s NATO allies in Europe to rely on American natural gas, instead of Russian. The bill would also impose sanctions on Russian pipelines.
“Biofuels, nuclear, oil, natural gas, hydro, and electric can all be a part of our energy diplomacy and weaken Russia’s influence in Europe,” Miller-Meeks said in a statement.
Ernst advocates for sanctions against Russia
Ernst went on CNN this week to urge Biden to “show strength” to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.
“We need to show them that we mean business, and we will be there for Ukraine, should they invade,” Ernst said.
Biden has warned that Russia could invade Ukraine in the next month. Russian officials have said there is no imminent attack.
“Certainly, we need to make sure that any defensive aid is in the hands of Ukrainians, as well as as much lethal aid as we can provide at this time,” Ernst said.
Republican representatives push for in-person veterans’ services
Miller-Meeks joined Rep. Ashley Hinson and Rep. Randy Feenstra in signing a letter calling for the National Personnel Records Center to reopen for full-time, in-person staff. The agency is responsible for handling the records of veterans, and the letter alleges that service has been drastically slowed due to insufficient staffing.
“Limited in-person staffing at federal agencies has led to an extreme backlog of record requests, leaving our veterans without the benefits they’ve earned, and disproportionately impacting veterans in rural areas,” Hinson said in a statement.
