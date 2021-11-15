The Iowa Raptors FC soccer team has partnered with BC Sports to create the Atkins Recreational Program. It’s part of an effort to bring high-quality soccer leagues and tournaments to Eastern Iowa area
The purpose of this recreational program is to provide an opportunity for the participants to have fun, learn the sport and develop life skills including a lifelong love of the game at a price point that is accessible to everyone, says a team news release.
With a tentative start date of March 19, pending weather, the program is set to begin in the Spring of 2022 and will run for 6 weeks every year in the Spring, Fall, Summer and Winter. Players will receive coaching from licensed coaches and Iowa Raptors FC players.
The program will cut the expense of a soccer ball, or hassle having to find it before you go to practice, all soccer balls and equipment needed will be provided at trainings and games.
Standings will be kept for the regular season. Week 6 will be used as a playoff week without a clinic and teams will play until they lose or win the championship. The Champions will be recognized at an Iowa Raptors FC game.
Sign-up will include free season tickets to the Iowa Raptors men’s and women’s semi-pro teams at Prairie High School from May-August. The program will offer discounts for multi-child. Through our non-profit we will be going after grants and donations in order to make funds available for those needing financial assistance to participate in the program.
For more details or questions visit www.iowaraptorsfc.com.