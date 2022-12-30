VINTON — Where were you in ‘82? More specifically. where were you December 4, 1982?
If you were around Vinton, you just might have been at the corner of C Avenue and 16th Street at Opening Night of Moose’s Rollarena.
The building that now houses the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department Skate Center first came into being in the late fall of 1982 when Max “Moose” Madorin and his wife Marian first built the building that has become a local institution.
There was little if anything to do in Vinton in those days; The Palace had been closed as a theater for almost 10 years at that point and the last skate center in town had closed in the 1960s.
But it was that skate center that inspired Moose to build the landmark that still exists today. He’d been an avid skater at the old center and missed the opportunity to continue doing it locally.
In an interview with the Cedar Valley Daily Times just prior to the opening, Moose said:
“It’s something the city has needed for a long time,” he said, casting an approving eye over the nearly-finished product. “The time is now and I decided to continue with it.”
For the ensuing nearly 17 years, the Madorins ran the Rollarena, as well as Moose’s towing and wrecker service. Marian took care of the day-to-day operations of the center.
“I know the you can sometimes raise a lot of ruckus,” Marian told the Times in 1999. “I usually tried to treat the kids like they were my own.”
Moose’s Rollarena was sold to the City of Vinton in August of 1999. Moose died in 2009, Marian in 2014. But the dream they started with in 1982 lives on. It has been home to elections, proms, wrestling meets, and of course skating over the years. Even a miniature golf course.
But it all started with one man’s love for skating and his family’s dream of making it come true.