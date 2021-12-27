OK, here we go again…again?
Forty years ago this month I wrote my first (wrestling, of course) article for the Cedar Valley Daily Times…
Thirty-two years ago this month I was in my fourth month as the sports editor of the CVDT…
Sixteen years ago this month, my wife Angie and I were six months into recreating The Vinton Eagle…
And today I return to 108 E. Fifth St. as the editor of both papers.
Again, and again, and again…
It’s been four years since I retired and 14 since I actually worked in a newspaper office. The last story I actually covered was the 2008 flood, so yeah…it’s been a while. I’ve been writing for Angie’s publication as well as for my friend Valarie Close and Vinton Today, but going back into the print market full time is pretty much a daunting task.
I was raised on newspapers; when I was a kid, we got the Des Moines Register every morning and the Waterloo Courier and – of course – the CVDT at night. From my earliest memories I read newspapers more than I read anything else, and I read a lot. And over the years I learned a great deal.
The biggest thing I have learned is that journalism is not a job or a career; it’s a public service. My checks might be written by our parent company, but I work for all of you. My job is to meet the needs of our readers. We are here to give you the facts, to tell a story, to chronicle history and most of all to keep you all informed. There is no agenda here, no bias, no politics. If it appears here – other than the Opinion Page – understand that what we report are facts…plain and simple.
The things that we already do well here will be done even better and the things we haven’t been doing well will be done 10 times better. We owe it to you, our readers, to do our best every issue.
I am excited to be working with CJ Eilers, who is the best sports editor the papers have had in 25 years. He does it right, and to my friends Doug, Dan and Faith Ann Marie…he’s one of us…but don’t tell him…I don’t want him getting a big head or anything, OK? But seriously, he does a great job and we’re going to make some magic.
Finally, what with it being 2021/2022 now, the way we work has changed. I won’t be in the office 9-5, five days a week; it’s simply not the way journalism works in the modern world. Many newspapers don’t even have offices anymore. However, if you want to reach me pretty much 24/7/365, call (319) 521-8900. It’s the new News Line for the papers and it rings directly to my personal phone. Unless I’m talking to someone else at that moment, I’ll answer. If you want to meet at my office, that can be arranged, but otherwise, the best way to reach the editor is on the other end of that number.
So…here we go again. Coming out of retirement is kind of weird, but under the circumstances, I can’t think of any other situation that would have gotten me back in the working world. I learned this art at the feet of the giants of community journalism in this county and the communities that make it up. My pledge to you is that every week, every issue will strive to live up to those giants.
You’ll notice at times that I like to use a lot of rock music references when I write my own stuff; I opened with one, and I’ll close with one as well…courtesy of Yusef Cat Stevens…
“Life is but a maze of doors and they all open from the side you’re on…
Just keep on pushing hard, boy, try as you may, you’re gonna wind up where you started from…”
It’s great to be back. Let’s make some magic.