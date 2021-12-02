Heidi Kersten can always remember a time a light display was out on the family property. Larry and Carolyn Kersten had set up the first lights in their front yard in the mid-60s, having no inkling the tradition would last for more than 50 years.
“When they moved in, they realized they had plenty of trees to put lights up,” Kersten said of her parents. “They started with a single tree and it continued to grow. Mom and dad loved Christmas. They didn’t have a lot of themselves growing up. They wanted to share the joy of Christmas with whoever wanted to see it.”
The display had 4,000 lights in 1969 according to Kersten and its peak over the years had 33,000 lights for anyone to drive by and see. Every display was built by the family, ranging from the Flintstones’ house to the chimney coming down. Kersten has been involved in setting up the display since she was little. Leaves must be raked. Cords need to be properly set up. The whole family played a part in setting up each holiday season.
“I have beautiful memories of the whole family getting things ready,” Kersten said. “The whole atmosphere is hard to put into words. It’s a winter wonderland, especially if we have a little snow on the ground.”
Kersten took more responsibility for the display after Larry’s passing in 1999. She got plenty of help from friends and family to help continue the tradition. A few things changed, but the traditions continue with original displays. No LED lights are used. Some lights are even 60 years old and original to Larry’s first displays.
“I knew where everything went after listening to my dad for many years,” Kersten said. “When my mom passed away in 2002, the display was officially mine. I moved things around. I had friends there to help me get on the roof, sometimes get stuck up there laughing.”
Next year, the tradition will take a step back. Kersten will heavily reduce the display as she admits she’ll be unable to keep up with putting up the lights next year due to medical reasons.
“It’s hard to think about, but it’s something I need to do,” Kersten said. “I’ve had great help over the years. We’re all busy. I’ve cut down over the years. We used to have six miles of cord and three transformers to run all the lights. It’s hard to know that’s all changing, but it’s also a relief for me. I’ve never really had time to see other Christmas displays. Maybe now I can.”
The Kersten Christmas Light Display is located at 5598 22nd Ave Trail north of Vinton. The hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. December 27th is the final day of the display. Kersten encourages everyone to come out for the final year.