Keystone Elementary
Every year, close to winter break, we have to talk to students about tattling. This year is no different, so I decided to continue a “Kindness Chain” which was an idea from last year. Each student is supposed to look for students or adults doing nice things for others, or even recognize themselves for being safe, respectful, caring, and responsible. This could be things happening at school or at home.
When students see or complete an act of kindness, they are to write the experience on a red, white, or green strip of paper. We then link the paper to form a chain. We started the first week of December and our chain has grown significantly each day and the best part is students are focused on good behavior and kind deeds rather than what people are doing wrong. This year was extra special because students from last year have stopped in to add links to our kindness chain